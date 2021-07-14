N.S. health care workers accept new collective agreement

Nova Scotia’s health care workers have accepted a new collective agreement with the province, avoiding a potential strike.

In a release, the Health Care Council of Unions says 82 per cent of the members who voted, cast their ballot to accept the agreement, which provides reasonable wage increases in each of the three years it spans, as well as significant language improvements.

The agreement comes after the Council of Unions recommended a strike vote on July 5, only to reach a tentative agreement with the province on July 7.

“These workers are dedicated to their jobs, and they have stepped up for Nova Scotians in a very big way throughout this pandemic” NSGEU President Jason MacLean said in a release.

“We are pleased we were ultimately able to negotiate an agreement with their employers and government that begins to get them back on track to where they need to be: leading in Atlantic Canada.”

The contract is effective from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2023. According to the Health Care Council of Unions, the agreement includes the following:

A 5.5 per cent wage increase for all pay grades (1.5 per cent effective Nov. 1, 2020, 1.5 per cent effective Nov. 1, 2021, 1.5 per cent effective Nov. 1, 2022, and 1 per cent effective the final day of the agreement, Oct. 31, 2023);

Additional wage increases for Care Team Assistants, amounting to 2 per cent on date of ratification and 3 per cent on June 1, 2022;

Matching acute care paramedics’ rates of pay to those of IOUE retroactive to Nov. 1, 2020;

Creation of a joint Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Reconciliation Committee, composed of equal representation from employers and the unions.

The Health Care Council of Unions says they conducted an extensive wage analysis, which showed that wages for many of Nova Scotia’s health care workers have fallen below where they should be in comparison to other provinces, which they say is in large part due to “seven years of austerity by the Provincial government”.

“The wage improvements in this new agreement are a positive step forward, particularly for Care Team Assistants, in recognizing the value of these frontline workers,” said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Linda MacNeil in a release. “This contract provides a solid foundation to build on to keep and attract healthcare workers to provide vital services to Nova Scotians.”

“Even though we realize there are still issues to bring forward in 2023, we were positive that the agreement reached on July 6 was definitely in the best interest of the members,” said Les Duff Acting President of Local 8920.

The Health Care Council of Unions is made up of NSGEU, CUPE and Unifor and represents approximately 7,500 health care workers working in a wide variety of roles at Nova Scotia Health throughout the province and the IWK.