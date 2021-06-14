N.S. health officials confirm Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan will begin Wednesday

Health officials in Nova Scotia say the province is comfortable moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Wednesday, as expected.

"Given our cases are staying low, hospitalizations are decreasing, testing is steady and our vaccine coverage is going up we are comfortable moving into Phase 2 of our reopening plan on June 16,” said the Department of Health and Wellness in an email to CTV News.

Once in Phase 2, Nova Scotians will be able to partake in more activities with smaller, well-managed groups. Indoor and outdoor activities, along with social gatherings, will also have restrictions eased.

PHASE 2

In Phase 2, the following public health guidelines will be in effect, according to the province's website:

BUSINESSES AND SERVICES

Personal services businesses (like hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and body art establishments) can offer all services by appointment (no walk-in service), including services that require a client to remove their mask. They also need to follow their sector-specific plan.

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND CASINOS

Casino Nova Scotia (Halifax and Sydney) and video lottery terminals (VLTs) can operate at 50 per cent capacity and need to follow public health measures like social distancing and masks. They can only serve food and alcohol until 11 p.m. and must close by 12 a.m.

Liquor licensed (drinking) establishments (like bars, wineries, distillery tasting rooms and craft taprooms) can offer indoor and outdoor dining with a minimum physical distance of two metres (six feet) between tables. There is a maximum of 10 people (close social bubble) per table. Wearing a mask is required (except when you're eating or drinking). Liquor licensed (drinking) establishments can only serve dine-in customers until 11 p.m. and must close by 12 a.m. They can continue to offer take-out, delivery and drive-thru service after 12 a.m.

Live music is permitted indoors and outdoors at restaurants and liquor licensed (drinking) establishments (like bars, wineries, distillery tasting rooms and craft taprooms) with one performer following the Guidelines for Musicians (PDF).

Restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor dining with a minimum physical distance of 2 metres (six feet) between tables. There is a maximum of 10 people (close social bubble) per table. Wearing a mask is required (except when you're eating or drinking). Restaurants can only serve dine-in customers until 11 p.m. and must close by 12 a.m. They can continue to offer take-out, delivery and drive-thru service after 12 a.m.

RETAIL AND SHOPPING

All retail stores can operate at 50 per cent of the store’s capacity (shoppers and staff) and need to follow the Health Protection Act Order, including public health measures like social distancing and masks.

Households can have more than one designated shopper.

CONTINUING CARE

ADULT DAY PROGRAMS

Community-based adult day programs for seniors and people with disabilities can resume and need to follow public health guidelines for their sector.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Long-term care residents can go for a walk off facility grounds and go through a drive-thru when going for a drive with a designated caregiver. Vaccinated residents can also leave the facility to visit outdoor public places (like parks).

Recreational activities and personal services like hairstyling can resume within the facility for long-term care residents who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated.

Long-term care residents don’t need to be in the same groups for dining and group activities.

Volunteers can resume their activities at long-term care facilities.

GATHERINGS AND SOCIAL CONTACTS

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Informal social gathering limit indoors is up to 10 people (household members and visitors) without social distancing and masks.

Informal social gathering limit outdoors is up to 25 people without social distancing.

MEETINGS

Meetings and training (indoor and outdoor) - 10 people maximum indoors and 25 people maximum outdoors when meetings and training are hosted by a business or organization, including:

provincial and municipal government

private businesses and organizations

first responder organizations (emergency first responders are exempt from social distancing when necessary)

mental health and addictions support groups

organized clubs

SPORTS AND PERFORMING ARTS

Amateur performing arts rehearsals can have up to 10 people indoors and up to 25 people outdoors without social distancing. Masks are recommended when you can’t maintain a minimum physical distance of two metres (six feet) from others.

Professional artists, musicians, dancers and actors can rehearse indoors with up to 15 people and outdoors with up to 25 people without social distancing. Wearing a mask is required indoors when you can’t maintain a minimum physical distance of two metres (six feet) from others (except during activities that are not possible while wearing a mask). Masks are recommended outdoors when you can’t maintain a minimum physical distance of two metres (six feet) from others.

Sport games, competitions, tournaments, in-person performances and spectators are not permitted.

Sports – Players, participants and officials in organized sports (recreational, amateur and professional) can practice and train with up to 10 people indoors and up to 25 people outdoors without social distancing. Masks are recommended when you can’t maintain a minimum physical distance of two metres (six feet) from others.

Virtual events are permitted with a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors and need to follow their COVID-19 Prevention Plan.

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS AND FAITH GATHERINGS

Faith gatherings can have up to 10 people indoors and up to 25 people outdoors with social distancing. Drive-in faith services have no limit on the number of vehicles, but you can only be in a vehicle with your household (the people you live with).

Wedding ceremonies and funerals (including receptions and visitation) can have up to 10 people plus the person conducting the ceremony indoors and up to 25 people plus the person conducting the ceremony outdoors.

RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Activities like bingo, cards, darts and pool hosted by licensed establishments can resume if they follow the Guidelines for Games and Activities in Licensed Establishments (PDF).

Day camps (indoor and outdoor) can operate with up to 15 people (including staff and volunteers) in each individual camp group without social distancing.

Fitness establishments (like gyms, yoga studios and climbing facilities) and sport and recreation facilities (like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities) can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Museums and libraries can operate at 25 per cent capacity and need to follow public health measures like social distancing and masks.

TRAVEL

TRAVEL WITHIN NOVA SCOTIA

No restriction on travel within Nova Scotia (you can travel outside your community).

TRAVEL TO NOVA SCOTIA

People from outside Nova Scotia can request a compassionate exception to enter Nova Scotia to attend a funeral or service (like a burial or celebration of life) for an immediate family member.

Seasonal property owners and people moving to Nova Scotia permanently can apply to travel to Nova Scotia by completing the Safe Check-in Form and must self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive in Nova Scotia.

Health officials say Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are expected to talk about the province's reopening plans during Wednesday's live COVID-19 news conference at 3 p.m. AT.

Details for all five phases of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 reopening plan can be found on its website.