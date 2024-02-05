N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP

A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers are on the scene of the crash at Highway 102 northbound in Goffs. There are no reported injuries.

Traffic from Highways 118 and Highway 102 are being diverted to Highway 2 in Fall River. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

