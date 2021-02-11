Part of Highway #2 in Wellington, N.S. is closed Thursday morning due to a house on fire.

Halifax Fire says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. on Feb. 11. One person was inside when the fire broke out, and managed to escape the home with no injuries.

Fire crews are also dealing with cold temperatures.

No word on the cause at this time, as crews continue to investigate.

RCMP will issue a notice once the road has reopened.

4300 block section of Hwy 02 in Wellington is still closed as fire crews clean up after early morning fire. One person was in residence when fire broke out. No injuries.Firefighters had to deal with -17c temps. Rehab truck brought into to deal with very cold crews.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/LHbiifffeT