N.S. highway crash knocked out power, injured driver: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a semi-tractor trailer crash that knocked out power in Buckfield Sunday morning.
According to a news release from RCMP, police, fire, and emergency responders attended a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 210 around 10:52 a.m. Police learned a semi-tractor trailer travelling westbound rolled over at the Labelle Road intersection and knocked down a power pole, causing outages in the area.
Police say the driver, a 66-year-old man from Chester Grant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.
Highway 210 was closed for several hours.
