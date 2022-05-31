N.S. identifies 37 sites that could be used to build housing as province faces shortage

The Nova Scotia government says it has identified 37 sites from its provincial land inventory that could be used to build housing, including affordable housing, for thousands of residents.

In a news release Tuesday, the province says five of the 37 sites -- in Windsor, Springhill and Liverpool -- are ready for proposals.

"Nova Scotia does need housing. Right now the lack of available and affordable housing is challenging people, families and communities across this province," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

"The housing crisis is very real."

The province says work is still being done on 31 of the sites to ensure they are suitable for housing. Once the work is approved, the lands will be made available for proposals.

"I made a commitment to Nova Scotians to identify provincial land to create more housing stock and these sites represent a potential future home for thousands of people," said Lohr.

"While there is still work that needs to be done on these sites, we know communities across the province need housing and this inventory now gives more options to increase supply."

The province says each site goes through a due-diligence process, including environmental studies, traffic sightline studies and planning analysis. Consideration is also given to access to services like sidewalks and schools.

The government says work is ongoing to identify additional parcels from provincial land inventory, with future development proposals that include affordable housing given preference.

Although Lohr says a portion of the developments will be designated for affordable homes, a spokesperson with the NDP government says she's concerned that he isn't saying how many there will be.

"That is what we need to push more on. We need to make sure that there is a statement saying that there will be affordable housing. That it will be affordable based on income," said Suzy Hansen, a spokesperson for the NDP government.

Lohr says Nova Scotia follows Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's definition of affordable, which means 30 per cent of project's units must cost less than 80 per cent of the average market rent.

With the developments still years away, the Liberal government is questioning who will be building them.

"In 10 years, 22 per cent of our trades people are going to be retired, so this is the piece that I don’t see here," said Lorelei Nicholl, an MLA for Cole Harbour-Dartmouth.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as Nova Scotia faces a significant housing shortage, particularly in the Halifax region. In March, the province estimated the current housing deficit in the Halifax area to be at least 17,000 units and growing.

That same month, the province made a piece of land in downtown Dartmouth available for a mixed-use project, which will also include affordable housing. Proposals for this site are currently being evaluated by Develop Nova Scotia.

A separate pilot project, announced last year, for provincially-owned lands in Cole Harbour is now in the hands of the Dartmouth Non-Profit Housing Society. The organization was the successful proponent to support the construction of up to 18 new affordable units. Planning for this project is now underway.