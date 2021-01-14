Health officials in Nova Scotia identified six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 32.

According to the province’s online dashboard, four previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Of the new cases, three are in the Northern zone and are close contacts to previously reported cases.

The other three new cases are in the Central zone. One of those cases is a close contact to a previously reported case.

The other two cases in the Central zone are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada – one of which involves a Dalhousie University student who lives off-campus.

All of the cases are self-isolating as required.

“We are seeing a low number of cases because people are taking our public health protocols and the health of others seriously,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. “I want to thank everyone for staying vigilant and looking out for one another.”

On Wednesday, the province announced eight new cases of the virus, three of which included students attending universities in Nova Scotia.

Of the cases reported on Wednesday, three were in the Northern zone, two are in the Eastern zone, and three were reported in the Central zone.

N.S. COVID-19 DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,096 tests on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 135,524 tests. There have been 459 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and twenty-seven cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 258,702 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 65 total deaths.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provinces confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 89 cases

Central Zone: 1265 cases

Northern Zone: 120 cases

Eastern Zone: 74 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS URGED TO BOOK COVID-19 TESTS

Nova Scotia health officials continue to encourage all post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada to book a COVID-19 test for Day 6, 7 or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

Their COVID-19 tests can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

Nova Scotia health reports 3,831 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 9. Of those patients, 1,076 have received a second dose of the vaccine.

The province has received 13,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the vaccine arrived on Dec. 15, with additional shipments scheduled to arrive weekly. Half of each vaccine shipment will be reserved to ensure second doses are available.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: