N.S. issues request for proposals to conduct economic impact study on Yarmouth-Maine ferry
Nova Scotia has issued a request for proposals to conduct an economic impact study on the ferry that runs between Yarmouth and Maine.
"We need to know that this service is providing good value to Nova Scotian taxpayers," Public Works Minister Kim Masland said in a news release Tuesday.
"We collected input from municipalities, chambers of commerce, the tourism industry and so many others to make sure we get the level of detail we need. A study of this depth has not been done before, and it is essential to have if we are going to make an informed decision over the long term."
The ferry service received $17.9 million from the province last season after not operating in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province says two sailing seasons will be reviewed as part of the study “to help account for potential fluctuations in passenger numbers.”
A final report is expected late next year.
The current contract for the ferry service ends after the 2025 sailing season.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.