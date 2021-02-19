Nova Scotia Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey is the latest member of the Liberal government to announce plans to leave politics.

Premier Stephen McNeil has issued a statement confirming Furey will not be running in the next provincial election.

McNeil says Furey has held several high-profile cabinet posts and carried out his duties with the "utmost integrity."

Furey is the seventh Liberal M-L-A to announce they won't be seeking re-election, while McNeil will step down once new Liberal leader Iain Rankin is sworn in as premier on Tuesday