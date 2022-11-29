N.S. launches survey asking for feedback on racism, discrimination in health-care system

The Nova Scotia government is asking diverse groups to share their experiences in an attempt to improve the province's health-care system.

The Department of Health and Wellness, along with health system partners, has launched an online survey to collect feedback from communities that may have experienced systemic racism and discrimination in the health system.

The province says this includes Indigenous people, African Nova Scotians and people of African descent, racialized groups, 2SLGBTIQA+ people, those with disabilities, immigrants, refugees and historically underrepresented populations.

"We know every Nova Scotian should receive the same quality of health care, but we also know they don't. Systemic racism and discrimination impact the care people receive," said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, on behalf of Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, in a news release Tuesday.

"We need to hear more about the experiences of people from diverse communities in our health system to make the necessary changes to provide better care."

The province says information received in the survey will be used to develop a health equity framework to help improve the system, both for diverse groups who use it and staff.

"The health equity framework is a vital piece of work to improve the health experiences and health outcomes of diverse communities and create a healthier, safer and more equitable work experience for team members," said Anna Marenick, the vice president of people, culture and belonging with Nova Scotia Health.

The province has begun reaching out to representatives from diverse communities to encourage people to complete the survey.

The government expects the health equity framework, which is part of the province's Action for Health plan, to be complete by July 2023.

"Racism, discrimination and bias have no place in health care or our workplaces. We have a duty to ensure health care is accessible, welcoming and inclusive for everyone," said Steve Ashton the vice president of people and organization development with the IWK Health Centre.

"We are committed to listening and developing a framework together with our community that will lead to real change."

The survey can be found online.