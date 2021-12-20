N.S. launching new campaign to recruit more health-care workers, skilled tradespeople

Nova Scotia is launching a recruitment campaign to increase workers in health care and the skilled trades to support labour market needs.

The campaign is part of a larger strategy to double the current population of Nova Scotia to two-million by 2060 – adding an average of 25,000 more people to Nova Scotia each year.

On Dec. 16, Premier Tim Houston announced a major population milestone for Nova Scotia, after the province surpassed one million people following record growth since July.

“Nova Scotia is no longer a ‘best kept secret.' People are realizing this is one of the best places on earth to live and work,” said Houston, in a news release on Monday. “Our population is growing at record rates. We want health-care workers and skilled tradespeople to know there’s both a great life and a great job waiting for them. I invite them to come to Nova Scotia and see for themselves.”

In order to support the province's growth goal, Nova Scotia is creating a team of navigators to connect health-care professional and tradespeople with the information they need to support their move.

"The province will return provincial taxes on the first $50,000 of income for workers aged 30 years and under in designated trades," read a release.

The province is also launching a targeted campaign to promote Nova Scotia’s growing job opportunities. It will include TV, radio, billboard, and all forms of digital advertising.

"There is truly no better place to work, study, live and raise a family. As Nova Scotia continues to grow, we’ll continue to target and encourage the workforce we need to support that growth. That’s how everyone thrives," said Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage

“We are unabashedly asking for workers in the trades and in health care to make Nova Scotia their home,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Skills, Labour and Immigration. “We are an energetic, innovative province that welcomes ideas and contributions from all. For those just starting out in their careers, we offer financial incentives to attract young people and a lifestyle that’s sure to get them to stay. And we have opportunities in other sectors as well. Everyone is welcome.”

The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage is also relaunching the successful Work from Nova Scotia campaign from 2020-21.

This campaign encourages Canadians who work remotely to relocate or come to Nova Scotia for longer stays, highlighting the province’s communities, coastal lifestyle and world-class experiences.