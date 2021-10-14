N.S. Liberal leader supports fixed election date, but would prefer fall over summer

Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin supports the idea of a fixed election date, but says he would prefer a fall election rather than the summer time-slot the governing Progressive Conservatives have suggested.

"I think it's good to have some kind of predictability, but I did say before if we had fixed election dates, we would have had that election in the middle of that third wave in May, so it's not an absolute for me," Rankin said. "I was concerned that they proposed the day without consulting with the two parties, but we're going to look closely at the bills, see what other provinces have and then we'll form an opinion and position on that."

Rankin doesn't like the July 15 date included in a bill tabled by the Tories in the Nova Scotia Legislature on Wednesday.

"I think that is by design, but we'll see," Rankin said. "I think the fall makes more sense to me … But, they have some reasons that I want to hear and give them a chance to talk about their bill in the House. Nova Scotians will have their say at law amendments and we'll see what comes of that."

The next general election in Nova Scotia is set for July 15, 2025, if the amendment to the Elections Act passes, and Rankin hopes to still be around as the leader of this party.

"I think I still have a lot to contribute," Rankin told CTV Atlantic. "That's a long ways away, but I am confident that I have the confidence of the caucus and the party."

Rankin, who became Liberal leader in February, expects there will be a review of how the campaign went and he welcomes that.

"I'm on the right track on how we rebuild the party from the grassroots, which is important after losing an election," Rankin said. "I'm prepared to do that and lead the team into the next election."

You can listen to the full interview with Iain Rankin here.