N.S. Liberal leader to make clean tech announcement on third day of campaign

Nova Scotia Liberal party Leader Iain Rankin is expected to make an announcement on clean technology innovation this morning as the general election enters its third day.

Rankin is set to appear in Lawrencetown, about 20 kilometres east of Halifax, for the event.

The Liberals, the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats are all expected to reveal their officials platforms this week.

Meanwhile, the NDP released what it called a "vision document" Sunday, outlining the party's plan for the province over the next 10 years.

Rankin visited the lieutenant-governor on Saturday to have the legislature dissolved after weeks of speculation about a summer election.

He has called the election for Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.