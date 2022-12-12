N.S. looks to stabilize insurance premiums, adjust claim payouts

A public consultation looking into auto insurance is underway in Nova Scotia.

The province says part of the goal is to stabilize premiums and bring some payouts for minor injuries in line with the rest of the country.

“We feel it’s important to get input from the public so that any decisions are also informed by the people who use the product,” says David McCarron, the province’s insurance superintendent.

Amanda Dean of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says the review means good things for motorists and it’s also overdue. In 2011, the federal government mandated a seven-year review of auto insurance.

“The period between 2014 and 2019 was a period in Nova Scotia where insurers were paying out a lot more than what they were collecting in premiums,” says Dean, the Atlantic vice president of the IBC.

That review was underway but was derailed by the pandemic.

“As we’re all getting back to normal driving behaviours, those trends are re-emerging,” Dean says.

In addition to stabilizing premiums, the consultation has other goals. One is to change the definition of a minor injury.

“In addition to strain, sprain or whiplash, any clinically associated sequela and what it essentially means is any secondary condition or effect that is the result of the initial injury,” says personal injury lawyer Madison Veinotte.

The second is to reduce the current cap of $9,300 on payouts for minor injuries.

“If the recommendations are accepted, that amount could be reduced and the range they are looking at is anywhere from $5,000 to $7,500,” Veinotte says.

A drop the province says will help slow down increases in premiums for motorists.

The public consultation is still in the early stages and no changes to auto insurance have been made yet.