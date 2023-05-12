N.S. makes training, criminal record checks mandatory for late-night bouncers

Security staff at late-night bars in Nova Scotia will soon need a criminal record check and training.

The province says security staff will have to take an approved security training course by July 1 in order to work.

They will also need a criminal record check and complete a responsible beverage service course by Canada Day.

“Providing additional training for security personnel who work in the bar scene is a positive step,” Natasha Chestnut, executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia, in a Friday news release.

“When individuals have the resources and skill sets to support them in doing their job, it is beneficial to the health and safety of customers and employees."

At least one manager or supervisor who has completed both programs and provided a criminal record check will also need to be on-site while the bar is open.

The late-night bars, known as “cabarets” receive a special liquor license and are considered “high risk” because they can stay open until 3:30 a.m.

Bars that violate the rules will be subject to punitive measures including a liquor license suspension, the province says.

The new rules will apply to the Capri Cabaret in Sydney and the following bars in Halifax: