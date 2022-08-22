N.S. man, 18, killed in two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie

An 18-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S., has died after a car and SUV collided in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., over the weekend.

Antigonish and Guysborough RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the 18-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man, who was the driver of the SUV, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.