N.S. man, 19, airlifted to hospital after Colchester County head-on highway collision

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a head-on collision on a Colchester County highway that resulted in a 19-year-old man being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 12:40 p.m. on August 17, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 289 in Otter Brook, N.S.

Emergency crews attended the scene where police determined that two cars, a grey car and a red car, had been travelling opposite directions when they collided head-on.

Police say the driver of the red car, a 19-year-old man from Deerfield, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The driver and passenger of the grey car, a 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Stewiacke, N.S., suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.