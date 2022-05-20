N.S. Man, 19, facing multiple drug and firearm charges following search: police
A 19-year-old man is facing several charges involving drugs and firearms as part of an investigation says Halifax District RCMP.
On Thursday, RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth where police say the man from Cole Harbour, N.S., was safely arrested.
According to police, officers seized a loaded handgun, pills and cash during the arrest and search of his vehicle.
Following the traffic stop, police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Cole Harbour Road as part of the investigation. During the search, police say they seized ammunition and cash.
Brendan Anthony MacKinnon is facing the following charges:
- possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking
- careless use of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized Possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
- possession of proceeds of crime
MacKinnon was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.