N.S. Man, 19, facing multiple drug and firearm charges following search: police

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges involving drugs and firearms as part of an investigation says Halifax District RCMP.

On Thursday, RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth where police say the man from Cole Harbour, N.S., was safely arrested.

According to police, officers seized a loaded handgun, pills and cash during the arrest and search of his vehicle.

Following the traffic stop, police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Cole Harbour Road as part of the investigation. During the search, police say they seized ammunition and cash.

Brendan Anthony MacKinnon is facing the following charges:

possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized Possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

possession of proceeds of crime

MacKinnon was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.