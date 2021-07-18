N.S. man, 21, dies in single-vehicle collision

A 21-year-old man from Digby County, N.S. has died following a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Digby RCMP says just after midnight on July 18, officers responded to a report a single-vehicle crash on Middle Cross Road in Marshalltown, N.S.

Police say upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the ditch and no occupants in the vehicle.

Police say the driver, a 21-year-old man from Digby County, had been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles or persons involved.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene where the road remained closed for several hours and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.