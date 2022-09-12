iHeartRadio

N.S. man, 26, charged after three people assaulted: RCMP

Photo courtesy: RCMP

RCMP in Lunenburg County have charged a man after three people were allegedly assaulted in Conquerall Mills, N.S., Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a man using blunt objects to assault a man and a woman at a home on Conquerall Road around 10:20 p.m.

While on their way to the home, police learned the suspect was also trying to run the couple over with a car, according to the RCMP.

Police located and arrested a 26-year-old man from the community at the scene.

Police say a 70-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Bridgewater, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Police say the couple went to the home after they got a call from a woman, who said she had been assaulted by a man she knew. 

Lucas Corey Greek has been charged with:

  • aggravated assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • assault (two counts)
  • forcible confinement
  • failure to comply with probation order

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday. 

