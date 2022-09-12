N.S. man, 26, charged after three people assaulted: RCMP

RCMP in Lunenburg County have charged a man after three people were allegedly assaulted in Conquerall Mills, N.S., Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a man using blunt objects to assault a man and a woman at a home on Conquerall Road around 10:20 p.m.

While on their way to the home, police learned the suspect was also trying to run the couple over with a car, according to the RCMP.

Police located and arrested a 26-year-old man from the community at the scene.

Police say a 70-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Bridgewater, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Police say the couple went to the home after they got a call from a woman, who said she had been assaulted by a man she knew.

Lucas Corey Greek has been charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

assault (two counts)

forcible confinement

failure to comply with probation order

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday.