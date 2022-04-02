N.S. man, 40, dies following farm tractor incident: police

East Hants District RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident involving a farm tractor in Shubenacadie, N.S.

On Friday, around 7:25 p.m., police say they and other emergency services responded to Mill Village Road where a farm tractor had fallen into a ditch. Police say the tractor was attempting to move to the side of the road after being passed by a vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the farm tractor, 40-year-old man from North Salem, N.S., died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's office.

Mill Village Road reopened after being closed for several hours.