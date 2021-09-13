N.S. man, 41, ticketed for failing to yield after collision on Shubenacadie highway
A 41-year-old man from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia has been ticketed for failing to yield, after a two-vehicle collision on a N.S. highway sent another man to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.
Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie.
According to police, a blue SUV had turned onto Highway 2 from a side road, and was struck by a motorcycle that had been travelling north on the highway.
The motorcycle rider, a 38-year-old Colchester County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.
The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Dartmouth man, and the passenger, an eight-year-old child, were not injured.
The driver of the SUV was issued a Summary Offence Ticket at the scene for Failing to Yield under Section 122(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The ticket carries a fine of $180.00.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPDVictoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.