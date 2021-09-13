N.S. man, 41, ticketed for failing to yield after collision on Shubenacadie highway

A 41-year-old man from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia has been ticketed for failing to yield, after a two-vehicle collision on a N.S. highway sent another man to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie.

According to police, a blue SUV had turned onto Highway 2 from a side road, and was struck by a motorcycle that had been travelling north on the highway.

The motorcycle rider, a 38-year-old Colchester County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Dartmouth man, and the passenger, an eight-year-old child, were not injured.

The driver of the SUV was issued a Summary Offence Ticket at the scene for Failing to Yield under Section 122(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The ticket carries a fine of $180.00.