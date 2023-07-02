N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.

First responders were called to the Saturday crash on Highway 217 around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the crash occurred when the driver of a Mazda 6 left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the Mazda, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 217 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist conducted a preliminary investigation. It has since reopened.