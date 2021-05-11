N.S. man, 44, dies in single-vehicle collision

A 44-year-old man from Kings County, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:55 p.m. on May 10, Annapolis District RCMP officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road, near Nictaux, N.S.

Police attended the scene and found a damaged car that had been travelling east on Middle Road when it left the roadway and went into a ditch.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man from Kings County, was rushed to Soldiers Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. The passenger of the car, a 20-year-old man from Annapolis County, was uninjured.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.