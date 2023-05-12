N.S. man, 47, wanted on province-wide warrant: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 47-year-old N.S. man.
Godfrey Lewis Perry has been charged with a series of incidents in Colchester County, including:
- four counts of intimidation of a justice participant
- breaking and entering with intent
- mischief
- theft
- two failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Perry is described as five-foot-nine with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray or silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with the N.S. license plate GKF 852.
Police say they have made several attempts to locate Perry and are now asking the public to help find him.
Anyone who sees Perry is asked to avoid approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.
