N.S. man, 58, dies after collision in construction zone
A 58-year-old man from Lower South River, N.S., has died after suffering serious injuries in a motor vehicle collision.
First responders with the Antigonish County District RCMP, fire crews, and paramedics responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 near exit 30 in James River around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, two vehicles were travelling in a construction zone in opposite directions when they collided.
The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota Corolla, a 58-year-old Lower South River man, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota Yaris, a 21-year-old Trenton woman, was also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The investigation is in its early stages. Highway 104 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist surveyed the scene, but has since reopened.
