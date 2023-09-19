N.S. man, 64, dies following collision involving a lawn tractor: RCMP
A 64-year-old Debert, N.S., man has died following a collision in the community.
The Colchester County District RCMP says officers responded to a report of a collision on Masstown Road in Debert on Sunday at approximately 5:05 p.m.
According to police, a man operating a lawn tractor was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze travelling on the roadway.
The operator of the lawn tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver, and lone occupant of the sedan, a 60-year-old Debert woman, did not suffer injuries.
Masstown Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.
