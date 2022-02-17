N.S. man, 64, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his home: RCMP

RCMP say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Concession, N.S.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Second Division Road.

Upon arrival, police learned the homeowner had been attacked and was suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).