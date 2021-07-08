N.S. man, 65, charged with attempted murder after shots fired into truck

A 65-year-old man from Bear River East, Nova Scotia is facing several charges including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in the community on Monday.

Annapolis Valley District RCMP says at approximately 5 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to a report of shots fired into a vehicle following an altercation.

Police say they determined that two men who were known to each other had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day.

"Later, the victim was in his truck at a wood lot when the other man showed up, and it’s believed that shots were fired into the victim's truck. The victim suffered minor physical injuries and drove away," say RCMP in a news release.

Police say on July 7, the male suspect turned himself in to police and was arrested without incident. The man was remanded into custody overnight to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Richard Edward Robbins, 65, of Bear River East, has been charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.