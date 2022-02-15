N.S. man accused of robbing and setting fire to store in Digby County

A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store, set the store on fire and stole two vehicles in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

Police and emergency crews responded to the store on Saulnierville Road in Saulnierville, N.S., around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The RCMP says the building was engulfed in flames, but no one was inside, when officers arrived.

Police learned a man had entered the store, robbed it and then set it on fire.

The fire was eventually extinguished and no one was injured.

Two days later, on Friday, police responded to complaints that vehicles had been stolen in St. Alphonse, N.S., and Easton, N.S.

The RCMP says an ATV had been stolen from a shed in Alphonse and the thief had left a stolen car behind.

Police also received a complaint that a man had stolen a tractor in Easton and that he was still on the property.

Officers responded to the scene in Easton and found the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Meteghan RCMP detachment, where he was held in custody overnight.

Scott Melbourne Hill, 35, of Weymouth, N.S., is facing charges of robbery, arson, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Hill has been remanded into custody. He is set to appear in Digby provincial court on Feb. 24.