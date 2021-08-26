N.S. man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crashes into vehicle

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Hatchet Lake, N.S. resulted in a 24-year-old man being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax District RCMP says at 7 a.m. on August 25, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake.

Emergency crews responded and found that a motorcycle had been travelling southbound and struck a car crossing the roadway.

Police say the motorcycle driver, a 24-year-old man from Westphal, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.