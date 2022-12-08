N.S. man arrested after drugs, illegal tobacco seized from Linwood property: RCMP

A man from Linwood, N.S., has been charged with several drug-related offences after police say hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and other illegal items were seized from a home in the community.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Linwood on Monday.

Police say a 35-year-old man was arrested.

During the search, officers seized cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash and a trailer. Police value the seizure at approximately $500,000.

Shane Thomas Richard has been charged with:

three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco

possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid

possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

Richard was released on conditions, including a curfew.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.