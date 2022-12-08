iHeartRadio

N.S. man arrested after drugs, illegal tobacco seized from Linwood property: RCMP


RCMP badge.

A man from Linwood, N.S., has been charged with several drug-related offences after police say hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and other illegal items were seized from a home in the community.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Linwood on Monday.

Police say a 35-year-old man was arrested.

During the search, officers seized cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash and a trailer. Police value the seizure at approximately $500,000.

Shane Thomas Richard has been charged with:

  • three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco
  • possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid
  • possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

Richard was released on conditions, including a curfew.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

12