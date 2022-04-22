N.S. man arrested, charged after breaking into several homes, assaulting a homeowner: RCMP

A 28-year-old man from Clark's Harbour, N.S., has been arrested and charged after police say he broke into several homes in Shelburne, N.S., last week.

Shelburne RCMP responded to a call of an intoxicated and violent man at a home on Harding Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on April 14. According to police, the man had just threatened to kill the homeowner.

While RCMP officers were responding to the first call, another came in about a break-in at a separate home on Harding Boulevard. According to police, the same man asked if anyone wanted to fight before leaving.

Police say they were able to identify the man as Gregory Lee Perry and began looking for him.

While searching the area, police received two more calls claiming Perry was breaking into homes on Second Street and King Street.

In the break-in on Second Street, police say the homeowners were threatened and a 64-year-old man was assaulted.

During the King Street break-in, the RCMP says the homeowner was chased from his home as Perry challenged him to a fight.

Police say officers arrived on scene moments later and arrested Perry.

He is now facing several charges, which include:

four counts of break and enter and commit

four counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling-house

four counts of trespass at night

five counts of uttering threats

four counts of mischief

assault

Perry was remanded into custody and appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

He was released on conditions by the court, including a curfew and that he abstains from consuming or possessing alcohol.

Perry is scheduled to return to court on June 1 at 9:30 a.m.