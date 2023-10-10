N.S. man arrested for allegedly driving with shotgun, threatening to shoot people

A Lockeport, N.S.,man who allegedly drove around Shelburne with a shotgun and threatened to shoot people on Friday is in custody, according to Nova Scotia police.

Shelburne RCMP say they received a report of a man driving around the Shelburne area with a shotgun in his grey Honda Civic and threatening to shoot four people around 10 p.m.

Policesay theylearned the 19-year-old suspect also tried to hita young woman with his car as part of a dispute with a 27-year-old Lockeport man.

Police say they found the suspect about an hour laterin West Green Harbour and arrested him on Highway 3, noting that he showed signs of impairment. Police found a shotgun, a replica pistol, ammunition, and a baseball bat in the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

Carter Morash was charged with:

uttering threats (four counts)

assault with a weapon

attempted assault with a weapon (three counts)

impaired operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance equal to, or over, 80mg%

dangerous operation of a conveyance

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts)

possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two counts)

careless transportation of a firearm

careless transportation of ammunition

Morash was scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

