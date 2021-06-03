N.S. man arrested for impaired driving after police suspected fake inspection sticker

A 24-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, after police stopped a vehicle with a fake motor vehicle inspection sticker in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley on Monday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP says at approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 31, officers with Annapolis Valley Traffic Services were on patrol in a subdue police vehicle, when they noticed a vehicle that did not appear to be road worthy with a fake inspection sticker leaving a liquor store.

Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop and detected signs of alcohol impairment from the driver.

The driver was arrested after providing a breath sample and failing the Roadside Screening Device. Police say the readings were 150 mg% and 140 mg%, almost twice the legal limit.

The driver was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operation of a Vehicle over 80mg%. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on July 5.

“This was the fifth early morning alcohol/driving offence in the Annapolis Valley during the last two weeks,” added police in a news release.

Anyone who sees dangerous driving is asked to report it to police when it is safe to do so, and if possible include the location of the vehicle, as well as a description of the driver and vehicle, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.