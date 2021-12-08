N.S. man arrested in connection with car fire: RCMP
A 34-year-old Nova Scotia man has been arrested after police responded to a call of a car on fire Monday night in Wilmot, N.S.
According to police, they were told the fire had been set deliberately and the suspect had fled the scene in a green Ford Focus.
Police say they came across a green Ford Focus in a ditch near the fire and Emergency Health Services (EHS) was already on scene assisting the driver when they identified the man as the suspect and arrested him.
After he received medical treatment, police say the driver was transported to the Middleton RCMP Detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample when the scent of liquor was detected.
The man is facing charges of arson and refusal to comply with a demand. He will appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court at a later date.
The investigation is continuing.
-
Police investigating shots fired in DartmouthHalifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
-
Late St. Thomas, Ont. baseball commentator Graney wins Frick AwardCleveland Indians outfielder and commentator Jack Graney has won the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.
-
Judge upholds Ontario rules limiting third-party election ad spendingAn Ontario judge has upheld the province's restrictions on third-party election advertising, ruling the measures do not infringe on voters' right to meaningfully participate in the election process.
-
48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active cases riseHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as active cases continue to rise.
-
WRDSB teacher charged with assaulting two children in court WednesdayThe case of an elementary school teacher charged with two counts of assault involving incidents with two students was in court Wednesday morning.
-
Long-serving Regina police officers honored at Government HouseTwo Regina Police Service officers were recognized for 30 years of exceptional service, while 22 other officder were recognized for 20 years.
-
Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2016 deathTwo men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, during proceedings at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
-
Two people charged in robbery with machete at LRT stationOttawa police say officers responded to a call for a personal robbery with a machete at the Lees Station on Lees Avenue.
-
Four new Omicron cases detected in ManitobaFour new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.