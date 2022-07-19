N.S. man charged after allegedly selling cannabis to 12 and 13-year-old kids

An Eskasoni, N.S., man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after police say he sold cannabis to children aged 12 and 13.

On July 11, Eskasoni RCMP received a complaint of a man selling cannabis to children out of an apartment on Castle Bay Road. Police allege the man had sold cannabis to two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old.

Two days later, officers executed a search warrant at the apartment. Police say officers found an undisclosed number of minors in the apartment. Officers believe the children were under the influence of cannabis at the time.

Police say they seized a number of items from the property, including cannabis, vape pen nicotine canisters, conducted energy weapons (CEW), CEW cartridges, cash, and a paintball gun modified to fire metal balls.

Wilfred Michael Cremo, 36, of Eskasoni, has been charged with the following:

• possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

• possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (four counts)

• unsafe storage of a firearm (four counts)

• possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• selling cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age

• failure to comply with a condition of a release order (three counts)

• holding a quantity of a vaping substance greater than the maximum limit

• selling a vaping substance without a permit

Cremo was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Chief and Council of the Eskasoni First Nation, we will not tolerate activities like this that put our community and our youth at risk. We will continue to partner with the Eskasoni RCMP to address these issues when they arise,” said Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny in a news release.