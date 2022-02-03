N.S. man charged after crashing vehicle into gas pumps: RCMP
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after an SUV ran into a pump at a gas station in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, an off-duty RCMP officer saw the vehicle driving erratically before crashing at the gas station on Hammonds Plains Road.
The officer called 911 before approaching the vehicle while it was stopped. He identified himself as a police officer to the man, who police say displayed signs of impairment.
The man was placed under arrest, but police say he got back into his vehicle and fled the scene. Police patrolled the area, but weren’t able to locate the vehicle.
On Jan. 25, the man turned himself in and police say he was arrested without incident. The man, who police have not named, was later released on conditions, and will appear in Halifax provincial court on March 22.
He is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance and obstructing a peace officer.
