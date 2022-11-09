N.S. man charged after guns, weapons seized from Kings County home: RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges after a number of weapons were seized from a home in Chipman Brook, N.S., last month.

Kings District RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Rawding Road on Oct. 14.

During the search, officers seized rifles, shotguns, replica firearms, knives, throwing stars and ammunition.

Police say no one was home at the time of the search.

On Oct. 17, 32-year-old Benjamin MacAskill of Chipman Brook turned himself in at the Kings District east detachment in New Minas, N.S.

MacAskill was charged with:

careless storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Police say he was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team and RCMP Forensic Identification Services assisted in the investigation.



