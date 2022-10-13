N.S. man charged after loaded revolver, ammunition seized from vehicle: RCMP

A man from Greenwood, N.S., is facing firearms charges following an incident in Upper Nappan, N.S., earlier this week.

Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 104 around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it was reported that a man, who was frantically waving, was standing on the side of the highway next to a Ford Escape towing a utility trailer.

Once on scene, RCMP says officers determined the vehicle was not registered, the man did not have a driver's license and that the trailer was stolen.

Police say the man was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the seizure of a loaded revolver and ammunition.

Jordan Donald Delorey, 25, has been charged with:

possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Delorey was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Thursday.