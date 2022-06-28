N.S. man charged after police seize stolen vehicles, guns from Lower Burlington property
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 31-year-old man from Lower Burlington, N.S., has been charged with several weapons and stolen property offences after police searched a property in the community over the weekend.
The RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Highway 215 on Sunday and seized several all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, side-by-sides and several firearms.
Police say a man was arrested at the scene.
Joseph Philip Michael Hope has been charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- five counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number
Hope was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court Tuesday.
