N.S. man charged following assault involving a baseball bat: RCMP

A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault that happened at a home in Waterville, N.S., on Saturday.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault at a home on Highway 1 around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned a32-year-old man was struck with a baseball bat before leaving the home on foot. Officers located the man walking on Rafuse Road with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by the RCMP officer.

Gregory Michael Bezanson, of Waterville, was arrested at the home on Highway 1. Police say the baseball bat that was allegedly used was also seized.

Bezanson has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Monday.