N.S. man charged following attempted armed robbery, sex assault in Berwick

A 39-year-old man from Wilmot, N.S., is facing assault and weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery and sexual assault in Berwick, N.S., last week.

Kings District RCMP responded to an attempted robbery in a park around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Police say they located and arrested the suspect a short time later.

Following further investigation, police learned the suspect had also allegedly sexually assaulted another person in the same area.

Thomas Stasiuk has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

sexual assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief under $5,000

Stasiuk was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday.