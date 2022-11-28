N.S. man charged in connection with robbery at Digby convenience store

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Digby, N.S.

Digby RCMP responded to a report of a robbery that had just happened at a convenience store on Water Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man entered the store, allegedly assaulted an employee and stole cash from the cash register, before fleeing on foot.

The employee was not injured during the incident.

About 20 minutes later, police located the man on Church Street.

Police say initially, the man provided a false identification to officers, but was property identified and arrested.

The man was in possession of cocaine, according to RCMP.

He was taken to the Digby RCMP detachment and held in custody overnight.

Harold James Baker, 51, of Plympton, N.S., has been charged with:

robbery

obstructing a peace officer

possession of a controlled substance

Baker was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.