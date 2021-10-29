N.S. man charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Lunenburg District RCMP has charged a man who allegedly used a weapon to assault a police officer on Highway 3 in Simms Settlement, N.S.

On Oct. 26, police say they responded to a home where a 39-year-old man was believed to be in breach of a court order. While on route to the home, police determined the man was the subject of an arrest warrant.

According to police, the man used a weapon to twice strike the first officer to arrive, causing minor injuries to the officer. Police say a second officer arrived and the suspect began threatening to kill both officers.

Police say the second officer deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW) when the man attempted to assault him. Due to the CEW, the suspect fell to the ground where officers successfully disarmed him.

Kenneth Alexander Morrison, 39, of Simms Settlement, N.S., has been charged with the following:

• Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

• Assaulting a peace officer

• Assault

• Uttering threats

• Two counts of resist arrest

• Three counts of failure to comply with a release order

According to police, Morrison was held in custody overnight and appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court Wednesday.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to Bridgewater Provincial Court Nov. 4.