A 26-year-old man from Lawrencetown, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder following a road rage incident last month.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, Halifax District RCMP responded to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off of Lawrencetown Road.

According to police, the incident began on Ross Road when the victim was driving southbound and noticed a red vehicle behind him.

Police say when the victim turned left onto Lawrencetown Road, the suspect in the red vehicle tried to get in front of him, then drove into the oncoming traffic lane and made a threatening gesture.

According to police, the victim pulled into a parking lot and was followed by the suspect’s vehicle. Police say when the victim exited his vehicle to speak to the other driver, the suspect turned around and drove straight towards him. The victim tried to move out of the way but was struck by the side of the vehicle. Police say the red vehicle then left the scene.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from Lawrencetown, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police arrested 26-year-old John Alexander Garnier of Lawrencetown.

Garnier is facing multiple charges, including:

attempted murder

assault with weapon

uttering threats

dangerous operation

failure to comply with conditions of probation order

mischief under $5000

Garnier was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 30.

The investigation is ongoing.