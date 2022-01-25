N.S. man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Colchester County

A man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a woman was stabbed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on the weekend.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Anita Crescent in Truro Heights, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her head and upper body.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene without incident.

The woman was taken to hospital in Truro and later transferred to hospital in Halifax. Police say her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Shawn David Olsen has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The 54-year-old Truro Heights man has been remanded into custody. He is set to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday morning.