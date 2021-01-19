A 42-year-old man from Five Mile River, N.S. is facing charges of child pornography and sexual interference after police searched a home in the community last December.

RCMP say in late November 2020, police received a report of a man possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 16, 2020, RCMP searched a home in Five Mile River, with assistance from the Halifax Regional Police Digital Forensics Unit, RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and East Hants RCMP.

Colin Wesley Pynn, 42, was arrested at the home without incident.

Pynn is schedule to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 1 to face the following charges: