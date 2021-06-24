N.S. man charged with firearm offences after home searched

A 40-year-old man from Arcadia, N.S. has been charged with several weapons offences after police searched a home in the community on Friday.

Yarmouth RCMP says at approximately 5 a.m. on June 18, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Arcadia in relation to a firearms investigation. As a result, three people were arrested without incident, according to police.

Police say they searched the home and seized ammunition, a loaded magazine, firearm parts including a rifle stock and scope, gas masks, a helmet with metal face protection welded to it, a modified knife with hand protection welded on and soft-body armour.

James Burton Forbes, 40, of Arcadia has been charged with the following:

Three counts of possession contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Forbes was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket for possessing body armour without authorization. The fine amount is $1,475.00.

Forbes was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on August 30.

Police say the other two people that had been taken into custody were later released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing.