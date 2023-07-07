N.S. man charged with impaired driving after fleeing collision: RCMP
A 33-year-old man from New Germany, N.S., is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he fled the scene of a Wednesday collision.
Lunenburg District RCMP were called to the collision at 11:48 a.m. in Middle New Cornwall.
Police say the collision occurred when someone driving a Subaru Forester rear-ended a Massey Ferguson tractor travelling in the same direction. The driver then fled the scene.
The driver of the tractor, a 60-year-old man from the community, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
According to RCMP, officers quickly found the Subaru and completed a traffic stop. Police say the driver of the Subaru, who was not injured in the collision, showed signs of drug impairment. He was arrested and subsequently failed a drug evaluation.
The man was later released and is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court at a later date. He has been charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by drug causing bodily harm.
